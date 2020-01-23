New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $2,084,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

