Newfoundland Capital Management Acquires 886,551 Shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM)

Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) by 137.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,551 shares during the quarter. Grana y Montero SAA makes up about 0.6% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned about 0.88% of Grana y Montero SAA worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 328,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grana y Montero SAA by 134.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 112,037 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Grana y Montero SAA by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Grana y Montero SAA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Grana y Montero SAA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 13,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,537. Grana y Montero SAA has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Grana y Montero SAA

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

