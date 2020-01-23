Newfoundland Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Newfoundland Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,162 shares during the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas makes up approximately 1.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management owned 0.20% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 96,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 29.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 121,658 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,781,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 19.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,016. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $552.59 million for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

