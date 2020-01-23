Newfoundland Capital Management Decreases Holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Newfoundland Capital Management reduced its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355,540 shares during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S makes up approximately 0.7% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 69.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,856. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.98. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

