Newfoundland Capital Management Has $10.80 Million Holdings in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) by 635.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,735 shares during the period. LATAM Airlines Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of LATAM Airlines Group worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 970,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 54,410 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 383,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 373,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

NYSE LTM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.65. 23,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,421. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

