Newfoundland Capital Management Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Newfoundland Capital Management cut its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,992 shares during the quarter. Afya accounts for about 0.8% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management owned about 0.19% of Afya worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth about $13,760,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth about $10,256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth about $10,189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth about $8,782,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth about $7,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFYA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.77. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91. Afya Limited has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

