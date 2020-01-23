Newfoundland Capital Management Raises Stake in Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS)

Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,583 shares during the quarter. Intercorp Financial comprises about 3.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned about 0.41% of Intercorp Financial worth $19,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,587,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,842,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at $17,248,000.

Intercorp Financial stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.39. 1,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Intercorp Financial has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

