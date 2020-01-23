Newfoundland Capital Management Takes Position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX)

Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 146,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De comprises approximately 0.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 18.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at $301,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

