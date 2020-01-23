Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of NEM opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,466,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,720,000 after buying an additional 189,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 131,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $151,515.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,659.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,110. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

