NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $466.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $466.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00635330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008051 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, FreiExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

