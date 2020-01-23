Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Cap of $55.93 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.0999 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit and Stocks.Exchange. Nexo has a total market cap of $55.93 million and $9.44 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexo has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.03038130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00201533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00125349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Bitbns, Hotbit, YoBit, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.