NEXT (NET) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. NEXT has a total market cap of $27.70 million and $92,126.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00008167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00648693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032661 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.