NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.79. The stock had a trading volume of 165,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,810. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $171.74 and a 52-week high of $260.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

