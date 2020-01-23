Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $541-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.81 million.Nextgen Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.84 EPS.

NXGN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 487,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXGN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

