Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $541-547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.81 million.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.93. 480,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

