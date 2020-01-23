Nexus Market Cap Achieves $11.30 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $11.30 million and $92,657.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002086 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex.

Nexus Coin Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.