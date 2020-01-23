Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,627.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,301 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.11% of Nice worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Nice during the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 80,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the second quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the second quarter valued at $398,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.81. 15,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,593. Nice Ltd has a 12-month low of $104.87 and a 12-month high of $182.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. Research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

