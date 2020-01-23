Nicholas Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,650.00.

NYSE TREC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,895. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of -239.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

