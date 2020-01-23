Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 41.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1,095.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 6.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 179,946 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.88. 586,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

