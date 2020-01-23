Nimiq One Day Trading Volume Hits $133,363.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Nimiq has a market cap of $2.19 million and $133,363.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.01927892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.03792891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00640258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00731658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00099038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010893 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029314 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00570765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,196,721,431 coins and its circulating supply is 5,288,471,431 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

