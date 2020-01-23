NIX Hits Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. NIX has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $109,101.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $50.98 and $18.94. In the last week, NIX has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,322.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.01915246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.61 or 0.03712392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00633970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00716893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00097175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010938 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00563904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

