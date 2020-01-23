NKN Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.08 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. NKN has a total market cap of $8.08 million and $2.64 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NKN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitrue, Gate.io and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.03402792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00202965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00126009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,666,666 tokens. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork.

NKN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, BCEX, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

