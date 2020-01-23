Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

NBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NBL opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 59,918 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas now owns 346,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 99,928 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 33,548 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.