NOIA Network (NOIA) Market Cap Tops $824,504.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $824,504.00 and approximately $28,708.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,601,776 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

