Noir (NOR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Noir has a market cap of $540,265.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.03398102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00125737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,244,171 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

