NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Hits Market Cap of $407,092.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $407,092.00 and $1,417.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000863 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,363,090 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

