Noodles & Co (NDLS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) recently:

1/23/2020 – Noodles & Co was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

1/15/2020 – Noodles & Co was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/14/2020 – Noodles & Co was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Noodles & Co was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 46,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.18 million, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Noodles & Co by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Noodles & Co by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Noodles & Co by 71.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 306,102 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

