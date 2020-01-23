Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 2.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $81,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.61. 1,301,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,370. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.