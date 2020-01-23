Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 52,120.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,071 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,184,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $2,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,275,000 after buying an additional 1,457,500 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.92 and its 200 day moving average is $187.36. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.