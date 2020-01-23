Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.05) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.38 ($44.63).

Shares of ETR NOEJ traded down €1.42 ($1.65) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €34.02 ($39.56). 61,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Norma Group has a twelve month low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a twelve month high of €49.26 ($57.28).

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

