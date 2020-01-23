Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

