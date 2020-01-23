Northeast Bancorp (NBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Shares of Northeast Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $188.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.14. Northeast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

