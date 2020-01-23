Northern Technologies International Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend by an average of 73.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $130.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

