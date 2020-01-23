Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $23,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

