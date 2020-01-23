Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NTRS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.15.

NTRS stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.15. 15,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,689. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Northern Trust by 79.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Northern Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

