Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.09.

NYSE:NOC traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $381.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.96 and its 200 day moving average is $355.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.77 and a fifty-two week high of $384.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.