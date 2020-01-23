Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.16. 58,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,189. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $262.77 and a 12-month high of $384.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.96 and a 200 day moving average of $355.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.09.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.