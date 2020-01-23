Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 453,189.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 126,893 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $43,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $2,929,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.09.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $4.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $379.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,189. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $262.77 and a one year high of $384.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

