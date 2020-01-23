Northrop Grumman (NOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $375.32 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $262.77 and a fifty-two week high of $384.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.76.

A number of analysts have commented on NOC shares. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.45.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.