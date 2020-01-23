Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $455.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.09.

NYSE:NOC opened at $375.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $262.77 and a 52-week high of $384.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4,367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,550,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 147,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after acquiring an additional 107,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

