Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 403.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $213,560.00. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,890,008. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

