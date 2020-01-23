nOS Market Capitalization Reaches $662,876.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $662,876.00 and approximately $37,377.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.03093243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00203518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00126076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official website is nos.io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

