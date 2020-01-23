Novacoin (NVC) Market Cap Hits $718,867.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $718,867.00 and $686.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00052952 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,323.40 or 0.99826670 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035215 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001699 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

