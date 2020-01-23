NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 366,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,561. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $542,415.90. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $551,730.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,286.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

