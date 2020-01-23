Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 22.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $95.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

