Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Novartis by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 118,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.