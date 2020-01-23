NPCoin Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $24,265.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. In the last week, NPCoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.