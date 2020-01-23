NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 2.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $38.57 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

