Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Nucor by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

In other news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

