Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $5.66 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and $445,503.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.66 or 0.00067741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,258,561 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

